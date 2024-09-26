Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $95,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,257 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215,207 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Western Digital by 2.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,857,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $595,369,000 after acquiring an additional 206,756 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,900,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,861,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,795,000 after purchasing an additional 810,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 28,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after buying an additional 2,194,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,957.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,955 shares of company stock worth $1,053,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Western Digital stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

