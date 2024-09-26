Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after buying an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after buying an additional 1,192,138 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

View Our Latest Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.