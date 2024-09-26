Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arteris were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Arteris by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 28.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $283.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 274.66% and a negative net margin of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $25,955.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $25,955.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,362.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $33,180.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,887.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,619 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

