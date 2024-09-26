First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,351 shares during the quarter. First American Financial accounts for approximately 1.2% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.94% of First American Financial worth $52,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 196,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after buying an additional 431,089 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 111,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

