First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.36

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $10.50. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 12,218 shares changing hands.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $129.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 71,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

