First Property Group (LON:FPO) Trading Down 4.4%

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). Approximately 145,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 57,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.60 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.75 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, insider Peter Geoffrey Moon acquired 165,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £13,248.08 ($17,739.80). 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

