First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

