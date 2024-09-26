First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 19,080.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $130.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day moving average is $122.13. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $91.36 and a 12 month high of $131.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

