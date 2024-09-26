Fred Alger Management LLC Has $15.88 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,349 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

