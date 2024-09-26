Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 125,741 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,741 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

