Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 141,046 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $4,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 3.8 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

