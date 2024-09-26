Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.79% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $81,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDP stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.07%.

In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $150,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,940.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,915 shares of company stock worth $301,603. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

