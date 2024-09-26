GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Up 7,744.6% in September

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,300 shares, an increase of 7,744.6% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
