GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Up 7,744.6% in September

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,300 shares, an increase of 7,744.6% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGN. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 64,189 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 117.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 38,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 122,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

