GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.16 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

