Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $156.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.70. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Global Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

