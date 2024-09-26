Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.88. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 73,550 shares.

Globex Mining Enterprises Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 128.91.

Insider Transactions at Globex Mining Enterprises

In related news, insider Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $32,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 220 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

