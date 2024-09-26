Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.93.

GFI stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

