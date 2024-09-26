Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ HELE opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on HELE

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.