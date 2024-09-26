holoride One Day Trading Volume Hits $66,881.11 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $66,881.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get holoride alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.39 or 0.04065872 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00044585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002515 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00408591 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,889.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.