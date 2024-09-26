Huntsman Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,358 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 562% compared to the average volume of 2,472 put options.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -192.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 644.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 448,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

