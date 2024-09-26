Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $937.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Ichor by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

