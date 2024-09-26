Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.69.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE IMO opened at C$94.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$72.03 and a 1 year high of C$106.09.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.0042992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

