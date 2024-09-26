Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $110.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $77.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Imperial Oil by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,817,000 after purchasing an additional 412,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after purchasing an additional 293,910 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 859,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 14.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 822,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after buying an additional 105,205 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.