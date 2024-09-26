Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,691 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.55% of Inari Medical worth $71,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Inari Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $69.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inari Medical

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,697.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,474 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,697.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,174,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,520 shares of company stock worth $8,111,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.