Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,415 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.