Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stryker alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Stryker by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $359.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.