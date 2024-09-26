Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

REGN stock opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,130.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,034.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,282.00 to $1,252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

