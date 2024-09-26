Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Intapp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,177,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $523,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,177,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,239 shares of company stock worth $6,856,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Intapp by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Intapp by 498.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

