International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.54

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 105204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICAGY

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 126.83%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.