Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.16

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 45903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

