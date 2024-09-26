Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Short Interest Down 47.6% in September

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 512.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

PRN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $152.16. 34,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.89. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $94.08 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $251.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

