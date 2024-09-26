Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.91

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $684.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
