Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.91

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $684.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

