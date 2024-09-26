Investors Buy Large Volume of Coinbase Global Call Options (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 268,721 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 166,342 call options.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $5,083,653.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,883.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $335,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,127,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,562 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.06.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $13.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,808,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

