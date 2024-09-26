iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.33.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.76. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $521,081. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

