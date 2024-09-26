iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.24

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.24 and last traded at $126.24, with a volume of 2175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.23.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

