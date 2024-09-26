iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.06

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRTGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $63.06, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

