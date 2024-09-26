iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1,857.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVE stock opened at $194.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $197.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.