Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.29

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 31 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Japan Steel Works Stock Up 15.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $305.35 million for the quarter.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

