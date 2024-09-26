Jefferies Financial Group Raises US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $71.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.82.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. US Foods has a one year low of $35.66 and a one year high of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

