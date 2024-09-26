Jonathan Victor Hill Sells 2,000 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 2,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$11,280.00.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jonathan Victor Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$2,786.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$18,550.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.79, for a total value of C$26,327.95.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total value of C$18,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 3,750 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$17,362.50.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$30,450.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$28,488.75.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.32. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.92. The firm has a market cap of C$438.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.27 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.467128 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JAG

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company’s principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.