JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Price Target to $55.00

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energía has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Pampa Energía Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $62.66.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 6.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 89.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

