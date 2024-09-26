Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on K. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.32.

NYSE:K opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $9,244,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,253,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,467,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $9,244,556.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,253,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,467,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,949 shares of company stock worth $74,350,847 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Kellanova by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

