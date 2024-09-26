Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.43

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 1328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNTK. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KNTK

Kinetik Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.91.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 30.96%. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.95%.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 13.8% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,653 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,636,000 after buying an additional 1,402,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,158,000 after buying an additional 1,134,570 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 1,992.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,448,000 after buying an additional 1,109,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the first quarter valued at $30,867,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.