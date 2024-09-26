Kistos (LON:KIST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.00

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.51), with a volume of 100588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.54).

Kistos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of £93.63 million, a PE ratio of -452.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.44.

About Kistos

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

