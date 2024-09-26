Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,983,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,663 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $150,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Kyverna Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KYTX opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $35.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyverna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KYTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

