Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) was up 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 532,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 281,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Laird Superfood by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

