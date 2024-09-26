Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.75.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.21 and a 200 day moving average of $250.70. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 30.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 444,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 86.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

