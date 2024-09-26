Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $265.62

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $265.62 and last traded at $265.62, with a volume of 8945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.64. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

