Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $354.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.4 %

LULU opened at $259.74 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day moving average of $314.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

