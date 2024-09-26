Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Update

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 185,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.
